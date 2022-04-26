The “drunk” fight between Almeyda and Amaury Vergara in Chivas

Midtime Editorial

Thousands, maybe millions of fans of the Chivas keep the hope that Matías Almeyda will return as coach for the next tournament now that he has been left out of the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, while the team from Guadalajara is with Ricardo Cadena as interim coach thinking about the Repechage.

Although the last tournaments of Almeyda in Chivas were frankly disappointing, in the collective memory remains the memory of the Argentine giving them his most recent Liga MX, Copa MX and Concachampions titlesbut according to TV Azteca journalist David Medrano, the Vergara family has old resentments with Pelado.

In a social media broadcast, Medrano Félix revealed that Amaury Vergara and Matías Almeyda had a major problem in a “drunk discussion”although that would not be the main reason why the South American seems to be banned in Verde Valle.

“Ricardo Cadena’s good step allows Guadalajara to have a little more time for the next step, which is to choose the new coach. Many people were excited because the paths met with Chivas looking for a technician and Matías Almeyda outside of San Josépeople said ‘it’s already been put together’ because it was very difficult for both paths to coincide”, explained the soccer analyst.

“What they don’t know is that the Vergara family does not forgive Almeyda for certain attitudes. There was a lawsuit between Matías and Amaurywhich was a discussion of someone who passes the drinksa very brave discussion, but despite that for them nothing happens with that, “he added.

The anecdotes of Don Deivid

What the Vergara family does not forgive Almeyda

In the same video, the communicator affirms that the relationship between the Vergara and Almeyda was broken the day that allowed the players to appear in the warm-ups of the 2018 Concacaf Champions League with t-shirts demanding the payment of premiums, which caused a tremendous anger to the owners with the official uniform manufacturer.

“What they do not forgive Almeyda is that the Vergara family was very impressed the last two games of the Concachampions (2018), in the Semifinal and Final, when there was that mess that they had not been paid the economic prizes, “he said.

“Of that, Guadalajara did not do the warm-up for both games with the official shirt, they had unbranded shirts made and that got the Vergaras into a fight with the Puma brand. They have not forgiven Almeyda for that and now that she has lost her job, the Vergara family has refused.”

