The dry martini, trendy fall manicure

After summer and its flashy manicures, autumn gives way to warmer, more comforting hues. And the next manicure trend we’re going to love is the dry martini. Here’s how to wear it!

The dry martini trend on the nails

It’s THE manicure trend which will appear on our nails for fall 2022: the dry martini. Revealed by Selena Gomez, her makeup artist Tom Bachik made a post on Instagram to show the rendering! Which did not fail to cause a mad craze on social networks!

And even if we don’t really know what inspired this manicure (except perhaps the famous cocktail of the same name), the trend gives pride of place to the olive color that we find precisely in this same cocktail (James’ favorite Jump !).

Warm tones on the nails in the fall

Because the summer sun has given way to the freshness of autumn, warm tones are back in the spotlight. With the dry martini, we display the tips of our fingers of an olive green on all the nails, in a united way or in small touches. For example, you can make a manicure with green olive patterns, in combination with golden colors or in a French manicure version.

With this shade, you will obtain a very soft effect to complete and bring the final touch to your look.

>>> Want to try?