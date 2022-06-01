The dry shampoo that can get you out of trouble, does it work?

Related news

A meeting that you did not expect or a day that lasts until dawn, there can always be an occasion in which you need show off shiny and voluminous hair, but you don’t have time to wash your hair. For these occasions, the trick is called dry shampoo.

For a long time, it has been one of the products favorites of the celebrities. Among them, the actress Emma Watson who shared her favorite products on Twitter, including dry shampoo. as well as the designer karl lagerfeldwho used it to keep hair clean and whiten it.

It has arrived in Spain in recent years, but this product was created in the 70s to replace the talcum powder that were used to absorb oil in the hair. Best of all, these new formulas leave no white residue. the very Angelina Jolie She has confessed that when she couldn’t wash her hair, she applied talcum powder to the roots of her long, dark hair.

Some of the benefits of dry shampoo is that cool, besides cleaning The hair. Even this product is environmentally friendly. Replacing regular shampooing with dry shampoo once a week saves up to 500 liters of water annual.

Versatile

ANDin recent times, the networks have been flooded with users who share app tricks highlighting the versatility of this product. So much so, that it has become a tool over styling that stylists love, that is, it makes styling easier.

In a few minutes it is capable of transforming a mane of fine hair into a head of hair with volume. It is also applied as a finishing product on collectedget itraise the roots either turn off the brightness of a slightly oily root or create textures to hold the pigtails and the bows.

Another very common application is to use it in bangssince this area of ​​the hair usually gets dirty before the rest.

There is a wide variety of dry shampoos, so it is easy to find one that suits the tastes and needs of each head. The vast majority contain different aromatic and perfumed touches that guarantee a pleasant and lasting smell.

How to apply it?

Your application is very comfortable and easy. The product must be shaken well before use, and sprayed at a distance of 30 centimeters. Let it act for a few minutes and brush the hair to remove any residual powder.

That yes, the specialists of the hair assure that should not abuse of dry shampoos for many days in a row, since their continued use can end up blocking the capillary pores and hindering the natural growth of hair.

These are some of the most interesting dry shampoos on the market.

Dry shampoo with cherry fragrance. Clean the hair at any time in a matter of seconds. You just have to spray it lightly so that it looks clean and with volume without the need to wash it. Ideal for styling and shaping your hair every day. Leaves no residue after brushing. RRP €1.89.

Batiste dry shampoo

Batiste is the number one brand in dry shampoo in the world, offering for more than 40 years the fastest and easiest way to get radiant hair in seconds, thanks to a unique formula.

Mercadona O’lysee Dry Shampoo

It allows you to space out the washes, leaving a fresh sensation. In addition, it adds volume to the hair and is also very easy to use. RRP 2 €.

