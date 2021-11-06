The DS Ferrari Mekies: “Focus on McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes out of our reach” | News

In Mexico City, the Scuderia di Maranello attempted the overtaking operation on its direct rivals in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Fifth and eighth at the end of the first round, fifth and seventh at the end of the second, in both cases with Carlos Sainz faster than Charles Leclerc and the – rather realistic – chance of being able to close the gap of only king and a half points from McLaren in the World Constructors’ Championship (254 points to 250.5). Ferrari starts the Mexican weekend on the right foot but limited to the challenge with the direct rival. The podium of the fifth last round of the world championship is rather far away.

The picture at the end of the day is painted by the sporting director Laurent Mekies:

“Our goal is to be the best … of others. We keep our eyes on McLaren. Without forgetting that on Friday each team carries out its own program, the complete picture can only be seen after the third free practice session on Saturday and then obviously in qualifying. Anyway, Mercedes and Red Bull are destined to remain out of our reach“.

For the DS of Maranello, which in Mexico and Brazil acts … in the place of Mattia Binotto, the fifth to last round of the World Championship offers a double focus: the comparison with McLaren for third place among the Constructors (never so close) that lasts from the start of the World Cup and the need for keep under control the intensity of the internal challenge between Sainz and Leclerc. The error at the start of free practice one forced the Monegasque to give up a good part of the session and therefore to chase the performances of the Spanish teammate who beat him also in the second round and – above all – in his first season in Maranello, he chases him in the drivers’ standings, trailing by only five and a half points. A challenge destined to increase in intensity in the last five GPs of the season and that the leaders of Maranello (and the same Mekies between Mexico City and San Paolo of Brazil) must be able to channel in the best way, to get the most out of it (points) in the very important Constructors race for third place.