The DT who humiliated Real Madrid says yes to the Tri to arrive tomorrow

Tri / Trainers

January 06, 2023 2:25 p.m.

The Selection mexican is looking for a new technical director after the departure of Gerardo Martino after the painful World Cup. El Tri was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, something that had not happened for 44 years when they fell last in their group in the controversial 78 World Cup in Argentina.

Now Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, is looking for a new coach to take charge of the team for the 2026 World Cup, where it should be remembered that Mexico will host the United States and Canada. Therefore, they will not seek to repeat another bad result in said tournament, so the profile of the DT should be of quality.

More Mexican soccer news:

Bayern rejected it and they reveal the fate of Dibu, now make fun of Mexico

He did not play in the World Cup, they banned him, he was a scorer with 124 goals, now he loses his life

That is why today we will talk about a coach who managed to beat the Real Madrid in the Club World Cup when he was a Necaxa player: ignacio ambriz. The Toluca coach stated that he would always be open to taking on a job as important as directing the tricolor team, according to Publimetro.

Ambriz’s words

“It’s not that I’m not ruling it out, but today Toluca is what I’m dealing with, today I’m dealing with having a good tournament… and yes, it’s true, with this it’s easier to reach the National Team, whether you’re Mexican or foreign. This tournament I am going to fight a lot not for the National Team but to have a good tournament with Toluca but it is true, who would not like to lead a National Team”, commented Ambriz.