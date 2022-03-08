the DualSense Purple, Pink and Blue have better triggers, thanks to a secret modification – Nerd4.life

Sony offers various models of DualSense, characterized only by a different color. Internally, the controllers are the same … or so it was believed. TronicsFix found that DualSense color controllers Purple, Pink and Blue have better triggers, thanks to one secret modification posted by Sony.

After disassembling the triggers, TronicsFix found that the DualSense Purple, Pink and Light Blue include a 0.3 mm spring, instead of the old 0.25 mm spring of the other models, i.e. the White version (included as standard with PS5), Red and Black. You can see the difference between the two springs in the image below.

The PS5 DualSense springs

Additionally, it was discovered that there was a change to one of the components of the analog of the new PS5 controllers. For the moment, however, it is unclear whether this is just a purely aesthetic change (the color of a small interior piece has changed from black and green) or whether the change actually has practical purposes.

It is possible that these changes will also be incorporated in older DualSense models. Probably, the Blue, Pink and Purple ones include them as they are the last colors to go into production. It is also possible that even older models already include these innovations, at least as regards controllers that have recently come out of the factory. However, we do not know how it will be possible to distinguish the modified models from those that have been in circulation for some time.

