The “Dubber” Angelo Maggi at the Rainerum Theater

Sunday 19 at 20.00 a single appointment at the Parco dei Cappuccini with the screening of Diga by Emanuele Confortin (Italy / 2021/38 ‘), the documentary that tells the story of a family, transhumant for four generations, who lives on sheep farming, struggling with the problems related to Covid, hyper-urbanization and large predators.

The director, winner of the UNESCO World Heritage Dolomites Award and the Museum of Uses and Costumes of the Trentino People will be present at the last Trento Film Festival. The event is in collaboration with the Cai Bolzano.

At 9.00 pm Angelo Maggi returns to the Rainerum Theater (photo) with the national premiere of Il Dubiattore, a theatrical show with the Italian voice of Tom Hanks and Iron Man to tell the secrets of the world of voice actors through live dubbing of film and television scenes.

Seat reservation: www.ildoppiattore.it.

Complete information on the program, registration and access procedures on www.trentofestival.it/bolzano.

Access to events requires the presentation of the green pass.

