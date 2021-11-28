Sports

the dubious episodes of the match

Moviola Juve Atalanta: all the discussed and thorny episodes of the challenge valid for the fourteenth day of Serie A

There Juventus face theAtalanta in the match valid for the fourteenth day of A league. For the big match of the Staduym between Juve And Atalanta, the AIA has designated the arbitrator Ayroldi of Molfetta assisted by assistants Prenna and Imperiale. The fourth official is Marchetti, with Di Bello al Var and Tegoni to the Avar. Here the analysis of the slow motion episodes.

4 ′ Bonucci’s hand – Atalanta protests against the referee for an alleged touch with the arm in the penalty area by Bonucci. Touch that actually is there, but the defender’s arm was visibly attached to the body on the occasion. Referee Ayroldi decides not to concede the penalty kick. Correct decision.

42 ‘Zappacosta warned – The Atalantino winger is forced to stop the progression of Chiesa’s ball and chain with a trip from behind. The referee rightly extracts the yellow for Gasperini’s player.

70 ‘Demiral warned – The central defense of Atalanta enters irregularly on Morata. The referee draws the yellow card.

