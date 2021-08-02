the duchess is organizing the party with the help of Oprah Winfrey

On August 4, Meghan Markle will turn 40 and for the occasion she plans to organize a party with her loved ones. To help her there is her neighbor and friend Oprah Winfrey, who has recommended a well-known trusted event planner among celebrities.

More than neighbors, friends: Meghan Markle he tied very much with Oprah Winfrey since she moved to Montecito. The Sussexes bought a mega villa (£11 million) near that of the popular TV presenter and a very friendly relationship en kind of relationship en kindl. There was also a gift on Thanksgiving Day, witnessed on social media by the woman: a basket received from the duke and duchess. The latter chose Winfrey for the famous interview in which they removed some pebbles from the shoe about their experience at court, before Megxit. Their statements have triggered a certain earthquake, they have even spoken of episodes of racism against the former actress of Suits. Hence, the need to get away and live a freer life, precisely in California. Here, with her friend Oprah, Meghan Markle is organizing her party for the 40th anniversary.

Meghan Markle’s birthday party

On August 4, Meghan Markle will turn 40 and for the occasion he intends to organize a reception with loved ones. No mega party, but a party for a few intimates, those who really feel closer to themselves. No event in style, as he had done for the baby shower of little Archie, when he had organized everything in a luxurious and expensive New York location, also raising a lot of controversy for the crazy expenses incurred. The event had cost more than 400 thousand euros. For Lilibet Diana, however, there was no traditional pre-birth party because of the numerous humanitarian commitments of the couple, taken very much with the Archwell foundation and with the beneficial projects. Now, however, the desire to celebrate is so great, even if in a more calm and collected way. To help the duchess there will be a very special event organizer.

Meghan Markle’s 40th anniversary

For the feast of 40 years, Meghan Markle asked Colin Cowie for help. To advise him, his friend Oprah Winfrey, who has repeatedly resorted to the advice of the expert on the subject to organize parties and events. Among the other stars who have relied on him are Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. The birthday party will take place in the Villa of Montecito of the Sussexes. The guests will be about sixty, 65 to be precise according to what was revealed to the Mirror by a source: “They are his closest friends and family. Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always organizes fabulous parties“. They will be offered a rich banquet with food and wine from the local vineyards and will not miss the cake, ordered in a local pastry shop not far from the house (Posies & Sugar). The Sussexes have always been the center of attention, although the latest events in particular that have seen them protagonists have put them to the test and have collapsed their popularity. Perhaps all the media pressure suffered in recent times combined with the difficult historical moment of health emergency has given rise to the need in them for a moment of celebration with friends, to find a little serenity and breathe a little normality.