The Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t control Prince Louis’ tantrums during Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Without a doubt, Prince Louis, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, knew how to catch the attention of those who were attentive to everything that was the ceremony as part of the celebration for the Elizabeth II fulfilled the 70th anniversary on the throne.

For this reason, social networks exploded after all the memes that were made due to the behavior of the youngest son of William and Kate Middleton, since it was quite evident that the mother could not control him in the midst of so many cameras that were capturing his every move.

Nevertheless, Louis’s tantrums to a certain extent are usually very normal, and that is that he is only four years old and at his young age he has not learned to fully master the behavior that he should have in these massive events. Perhaps that is due to some of his expressions reflecting discomfort.

In turn, he was also seen when in a rather spontaneous way he was going to talk with Queen Elizabeth, who is his great-grandmother. Another image that went around the world was when he came out with his eyes closed, his mouth open and his ears covered, after feeling that did not tolerate under any circumstances the sound emitted by the planes that were part of the Platinum Jubilee.

His mother also monopolized the cameras, as it was observed that she came out consoling him to calm down and understand that it was a matter of a few seconds and that it was part of the show for which they were celebrating his great-grandmother.

In other photographs he looked quite exhausted, but suddenly perked up and seemed to be enjoying the event that kept more than one shocked by the long reign that the queen has been able to fulfill.

His siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and her 8-year-old brother George were also present during the celebration.

This would not be the first time that an event of this magnitude has been recorded because when William and Kate got married in 2011one of the bridesmaids of the procession attracted all eyes among those present because she was quite angry because of all the noise that was going on at the time.

