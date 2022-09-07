The duel is over! Emily Ratajkowski is ready to have a new boyfriend

The return to singleness of one of the most desirable women in the world has caused, as expected, a stir. She’s not short of suitors, of course, but the more cautious wonder when she’ll stop being too soon to send her a private message on Instagram or ask some of her mutual friends to introduce them.

All those interested should pay close attention because she herself has been in charge of giving them the answer: the mourning period is over. Emily confirmed as much in a video she posted this week on TikTok, in which she reflects on the double standard that is explained to men and women when looking for a partner after a breakup.

Emily Ratajkowski

“Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise that men ‘get women,’ like there’s something they can own. As a recently single person considering dating again, it’s something I’ve seen with my friends and in conversations that we maintain on the subject,” he assured.

Her new personal circumstances have also placed her once again in the position of being compared to other women for how she decides to live her sexuality, either with potential partners or alone, or for the way she presents herself to the world, that is, his clothes, which in itself always give a lot to talk about.