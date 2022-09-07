Entertainment

The duel is over! Emily Ratajkowski is ready to have a new boyfriend

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The return to singleness of one of the most desirable women in the world has caused, as expected, a stir. She’s not short of suitors, of course, but the more cautious wonder when she’ll stop being too soon to send her a private message on Instagram or ask some of her mutual friends to introduce them.

All those interested should pay close attention because she herself has been in charge of giving them the answer: the mourning period is over. Emily confirmed as much in a video she posted this week on TikTok, in which she reflects on the double standard that is explained to men and women when looking for a partner after a breakup.

Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 - Superga Party
Emily Ratajkowski

“Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise that men ‘get women,’ like there’s something they can own. As a recently single person considering dating again, it’s something I’ve seen with my friends and in conversations that we maintain on the subject,” he assured.

Her new personal circumstances have also placed her once again in the position of being compared to other women for how she decides to live her sexuality, either with potential partners or alone, or for the way she presents herself to the world, that is, his clothes, which in itself always give a lot to talk about.

@emrata

♬ original sound – Emrata

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Armageddon Time: the trailer for the film starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong is released

7 mins ago

Spray makeup is also an option: 4 foundations for the face

18 mins ago

Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

29 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner in New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button