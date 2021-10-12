The duet between Billie Eilish and Rosalía is different from what we expected – Giovanni Ansaldo

January 23, 2021 2:41 pm

Billie Eilish and Rosalía, Lo vas to olvidar

The duet between Rosalía and Billie Eilish released on January 21 is a nice surprise. Not so much for the collaboration itself, which the two artists had anticipated on several occasions starting from 2019, but for what came out of it. Lo vas to olvidar, a piece composed by the singers together with Finneas, Eilish’s brother, who also arranged it, is not a pop song with an open refrain or with rhythmic verses as one might expect, but a ballad with a rather dark atmosphere, like was a duet in the shadows. The style of the song, written for the soundtrack of the TV series Euphoria, leans more towards the atmospheres dear to Billie Eilish and Finneas than towards those typical of the Spanish singer, even if Rosalía is good at giving a strong vocal imprint. Eilish, on the other hand, who experiences a new song sung in Spanish, has a more discreet presence. At first glance Lo vas to olvidar leaves a little confused, it is as if it never took off. But, as you go on with the listening, it reveals new nuances every time. And it reminds us that there are so many ways to make pop music. Not just the sparkling, sometimes obvious one that often populates the charts. There is also a simple pop, but not trivial, well arranged and courageous, which can find different ways to reach many people. And Billie Eilish and Rosalía have long been two authoritative exponents of this genre.





Sleaford Mods, Nudge it

The usual Sleaford Mods record? Yes, the usual Sleaford Mods record. Spare ribs , the eleventh effort of the British duo, very little innovates the formula proposed so far, the one based on rough electronic loops and voice mumbled by working class hero by Jason Williamson. Songs of protest, raised shields against the British conservatives and everything they represent, with a desire to speak for the less fortunate but without rhetoric, with arrogance and irony. In Spare ribs there are also a couple of interesting guests, like Amy Taylor of the Australian punk group Amyl and the Sniffers, who enriches Nudge it, a piece in which the Sleaford Mods seem to take it out once again with the Idles, accused on several occasions of wanting to appropriate the values ​​of the working class without having the right to. The usual Sleaford Mods record, we said? That’s right, that’s fine.





Mace, Our song (with Blanco and Salmo)

Simone Benussi, aka Mace, has a rare ability to make the sounds of dance music coexist with those of rap. You recognize his productions immediately and have gone through a good piece of Italian hip hop, from Noyz Narcos to Colle der Fomento, from Bassi Maestro to Salmo. Mace's new album, entitled OBE, will be released on February 5th and will have many guests. And it also contains this song, which reached first place in the Fimi ranking of the best-selling singles in Italy, highlighting the qualities of the young Blanco, 17, who grew up on Lake Garda.





Jazmine Sullivan, Pick up your feelings

One of the best black music albums released this early 2021 in the US is definitely Heaux tales by Jazmine Sullivan, a collection of short stories spoken word which are an introduction to the songs sung by Sullivan. The result is an album that explores the relationship between sex and power from a female point of view.





Madlib and Four Tet, Road of the lonely ones

US producer Madlib, author of the masterpiece Madvillainy together with Mf Doom and leading name in overseas rap, he made an album together with British musician Four Tet. It is called Sound ancestors and will be released on January 29th. This is the appetizer.





Here is the first playlist of 2021. Happy listening!