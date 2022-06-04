The Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep a low profile at Elizabeth II’s Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose trip to the United Kingdom had created expectations after his retirement from the British Royal House, want to keep as “low a profile as possible” during the celebrations for the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth IIaccording to Omid Scobie, author of the book “Finding Freedom.”

Prince Henry and Meghan Markle, Dukes of Sussex, were not seen on Thursday during the military parade “Trooping the Color“, which marks the official birthday of the queen, and there are only a few photographs of them taken at distance while talking to some children at the headquarters of the royal cavalry guard, in London.

Scobie, whose book is an autobiography of the couple, told the BBC on Friday that he spoke with people close to the dukes and they told him that Enrique and Meghan “they want to be as discreet as possible” during this trip to the UK.

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think Trooping the Color yesterday was a great example. We didn’t really see them on TV cameras“, added the author, who stressed that the dukes maintain a “warm and close” relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

The Dukes of Sussex will participate this Friday in the thanksgiving service to be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, attended by members of the royal family; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and special guests.

The queen will not attend the service, according to Buckingham Palace, after feeling “discomfort” at the end of “Trooping the Color” yesterday.

The Dukes of Sussex have traveled to London with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and this will be the first time that the British sovereign has the opportunity to meet the girl, who will be one year old tomorrow.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very private between them and the queen,” Scobie stressed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, decided to step away from the Royal House in 2020 and have since maintained a tense relationship with Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, and the Duke of Cambridge, William, brother of Prince Harry, according to the media.