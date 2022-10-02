The Duke and Duchess of Sussex part ways with close aides who have helped Meghan since her time as an actress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the decision to do without the services of the consulting firm Sunshine Sachs. The firm had been in charge of the Duchess of Sussex’s press relations since her time as an actress in the series Suits. The company continued to work for her and her husband, including when Prince Harry and Meghan held royal office.

Meghan Markle ends a long collaboration

Meghan Markle used the services of Sunshine Sachs when she was an actress, notably when she obtained one of the recurring roles in the series Suits. Barbara Streisand, Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake have called on this company, which is used to managing crisis situations, when a celebrity goes through a period that risks tarnishing their image. Their services range from providing a simple spokesperson for their clients to more original, such as working on rewriting their clients’ Wikipedia biographies.

Sunshine Sachs, and in particular their collaborator Keleigh Thomas Morgan, have accompanied the Duchess of Sussex throughout the past few years. Keleigh Thomas Morgan was with Meghan Markle when she was an actress, when she married Prince Harry, when it came to surrounding him during his official tour of Africa on behalf of the Crown, then when the couple fled and settled in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to no longer surround themselves with collaborators from the consulting firm Sunshine Sachs (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will settle for their foundation’s communications director to lead their public relations

Keleigh Thomas Morgan had used his contacts to find temporary accommodation for Harry and Meghan, who first stayed in Canada for a while after leaving the UK, then lived for several months free of charge in the villa of the actor Tyler Perry, whom they did not know but who had agreed to host them, thanks to Keleigh Thomas Morgan, before buying their own villa in Montecito.

Mirror takes up the testimony of a source close to the couple who explains that from now on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can do without the services of Sunshine Sachs. It is Christine Schirmer, director of communication of the Archewell foundation of Sussex, who will now ensure the public relations of the couple.

Prince Harry and his wife find themselves in a rather complicated situation. Prince Harry was due to publish his explosive memoir in November. The publication date is pushed back to next year. As relayed Daily Mail, Penguin Random House, the publishing house which has already paid an advance of 20 million dollars to Prince Harry for his book, would be “disappointed” by the first version received. The other difficulty for the couple concerns their documentary series which follows their daily life. This series, which was to be delivered soon to Netflix, will also be postponed due to many changes that the prince and the duchess wish to make following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple wants to smooth things over and above all to be less critical of Charles, who now has the status of head of state.