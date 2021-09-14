the Duke of Hastings meets Ryan Gosling

What was he called to do, Regé-Jean Page he didn’t say it, and he didn’t either Netflix. The streaming giant, however, has announced that it has chosen the handsome Duke of Hastings as co-star of The Gray Man, the first blockbuster ever produced by the platform. The film, an adaptation of the novel of the same name that Mark Greaney released in 2009, is a dark story of a former CIA agent turned hitman. To interpret it, as announced by Netflix, will be Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans, antagonist of the hitman and his former colleague. Then, a host of other stars: Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Julia Butters and, finally, Page.

The Duke of Hastings was the last actor to be included in a project of which little is known. Although the plot is known, the same cannot be said of the Netflix vision. The streaming platform has decided to invest two hundred million dollars in the film, making it the most expensive production in its history. THE Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, have agreed to direct it. And the feeling is that they can bring a magical, spectacular touch to Greaney’s story. One of those seen in the myriad of superhero-themed films they directed.

