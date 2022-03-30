The ‘dumb cell phones’ are back: why are people abandoning their “smartphones”? | News Univision Technology

Smartphones are more ubiquitous than ever, but this trend coexists with another that might seem contradictory: is increasing the sale of old phones, which are called “dumbphones” (dumb phones) because they are only good for calling and texting.
It is not easy to obtain precise data, but numerous reports on the subject, including one of BBCNewspoint out that the sales of those first cell phones not only continue to occur but have increased considerably in recent years.
Some people, especially those who by the nature of their work can afford it, have opted for ditch your smartphones completely. Others, those who need it to work or do not want to take such a radical step, have the “dumbphone” as a second phone: one that is only good for emergencies and has no distractions.
The reasons for taking these steps are multiple: from the mere nostalgia from those simpler devices to the urgent need to reduce addiction to the phone or the desire to protect children from the dangers they can find in social networks.
Fight Infinite Scroll Anxiety
Perhaps the most repeated reason among those who have already taken this step or want to take it is to combat the anxiety produced by that infinite “scroll” of the many social networks and other smartphone applications. Studies and experts guarantee that this gesture, now so daily, is the enemy of to tranquility, productivity and concentration.
Likewise, the fact of having social networks available at hand at all times means that the consultation of the telephone is continuous. Many people say they check their phone every half hour. In a single day you can see the cell phone 50 or even more than 100 times.
Don’t miss the present, real life
Another of the reasons given by those who want to stop or limit the use of the smartphone is the feeling of not being part of the present moment, losing, by looking at the device, the life that is in front of one’s eyes.
Parents describing how everyone in a playground is looking at their phones instead of talking to each other or playing with the kids or just looking around and relaxing. Experts also warn that the little ones imitate all the behaviors that they see in their families, also the attachment to the cell phone.
Take back control of time
A universal complaint of this time is the lack of time, the feeling that the day evaporates between working, doing housework and moving around. Experts and studies remind that in social networks, in that almost automatic “scroll” many minutes go by and, adding them up, hours without us even noticing.
Another reason to switch to the dumbphone is to avoid distractions that prevent you from, for example, concentrating on a book or completing a work task on time. Constant interruption makes it difficult to concentrateas supported by studies in this regard.
A battery that can last for days and a pocket size
There are also material reasons for choosing the old phone, such as its much longer battery life (particularly because it is not used as consistently) and the sizes that fit in a pants or jacket pocket.
Some current “smartphones” are so large that many people carry them hanging because they do not fit in their pockets but -because of that dependency- they feel they have to always have it at hand.
Young shoppers and not-so-dumb dumbphones
The New York company Light Phone has created an intermediate solution between the two worlds of cell phones. They are “dumb” devices but more advanced: they allow play music and podcastin addition to connecting to Bluetooth.
What the company assures that they will never have are precisely the elements of a “smartphone” that it blames for anxiety, loss of connection with the present and wasted time: “They will never have social networks, clickbait news, email , internet browser, or other endless feeds that create anxiety,” the firm promised.
A trend revealed by this company is that buyers of these devices are between 25 and 35 years oldsomething that coincides with the numerous studies that show notable fatigue and anxiety among this generation of young adults due to living in constant communication and overwhelmed by notifications.