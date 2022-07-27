The Dune spin-off series has a new director!

Johan Renck will replace Denis Villenueve as director of the series spinoff of dunes.

When the realization of a series was announced spinoff of dunes in 2019, the filmmaker Denis Villenueve was confirmed to direct the pilot episode, however dead line reports that his place will be taken by Johan Renckfilmmaker behind the acclaimed series of HBO: Chernobylwho will direct the first two chapters.

Despite the above, Denis Villenueve will continue as one of the executive producers of the series of hbo maxa facet in which the same Johan Renckand the show’s writer/showrunner: Diane Ademu John (writer and producer of The Haunting of Bly Manor).

The show is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023 and will be titled Dune: The Sisterhood. It is worth mentioning that in October of that same year the second part of dunesa feature film to be directed by Denis Villenueve.

What will the program be about?

The facts of The Sisterhood arise 10 thousand years before the rise to power of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), so the show will serve as a prequel to the events we saw in the movie dunes released last year.

In addition to the above, the series will show us the creation of the Bene Gesserit: the group of which we see to be part of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) in the film, and is made up of nuns, spies, scientists and theologians with superhuman abilities, who will have to face a force that threatens the future of humanity.

It is also important to mention that the events of this series take place at the same time as the prequel novel trilogy of duneswhich are titled Legends of Dune and were written by the son of Frank Herbert -creator of the franchise-: Brian Herbert. Although this last name will be one of the producers of the program, it is unknown if The Sisterhood will strictly follow the original stories.

