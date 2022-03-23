The Dungeons and Dragons movie according to Chris Pine

The company Hasbro has several projects in the pipeline, including the recently announced Play-Doh movie, the ever-present Play-Doh franchise. transformers and even a live-action movie about Barbie.

Another of the initiatives that they will promote is a film of the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons, which is developed by Paramount Pictures and will include actor Chris Pine in its cast.

The latter, in the framework of an interview with Collider, addressed the board game adaptation project, making it clear that the film draws on several renowned productions.

“Oh man. Well, what I will say is that we had a lot of fun making it. There were many laughs. The way I’ve been describing it is like ‘Game of Thrones’ mixed with a bit of ‘The Princess Bride’, just a bit of ‘Knights of the Square Table’.‘; he’s somewhere in between that,” the actor said.

“It’s very funny. It has many emotions. It’s a poppy, it’s honestly 80s, there’s a bit of ‘Goonies’ in there. My character is the best party planner. I think she is going to be very good,” she added. “We have a good opportunity and the directors are killer types. They know comedy and they know the heart. We had a great cast and we had a great time making it and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who directed the comedy Game Night and wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its cast will also include Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.