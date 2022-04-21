The Dungeons and Dragons movie already has an official title and release date

The official title and release date of Dungeons and Dragons, the new live-action film starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez, have been confirmed.

Iconic RPG coming soon Dungeons and Dragons will feature a new live-action film that they will direct John Francis Daley (Game Night, Vacation) and Jonathan M. Goldsteinbeing the debut of the latter in a feature film.

The popular board game was released in 1974 and saw a burst of popularity in the 1980s, when pop culture in general played its part and contributed to the breakout of the big franchises.

The Dungeons & Dragons-spawned franchise was brought to the big screen in 2000, with two television sequels arriving in later years. It has not been until now when this new project has been addressed, whose filming officially ended last August 2021.

Through the official account of Paramount Pictures we have already been able to know what the official title of the Dungeons and Dragons movie will be through a brief teaser. You can take a look below.

Our path begins… Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Come join a new journey alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. #Dungeons and Dragons. Only in theaters 2023. pic.twitter.com/Pxwl2YuJLS – Paramount Pictures Spain (@paramount_spain) April 21, 2022

Finally, Dungeons and Dragons movie will be titled Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieveswhose premiere is scheduled for 2023.

However, if we take into account the information provided by Discussing Film, the film would hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Will the date coincide in Spain? Will it arrive here sooner or later than in the United States? You will have to be patient.

The live-action ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film will be titled ‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES’. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page,

Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The film releases on March 3, 2023 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/wMvMzeIzDE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 21, 2022

The cast of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is made up of the actors Chris Pine (A date with the past, Wonder Woman 1984, The Contractor), Hugh grant (The Undoing, The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia, Operation Fortune: The Great Deception) and Rege-Jean Page (The paradise that survives: A family legacy, The gray spy, The Bridgertons).

They complete the cast Michelle Rodriguez (Fast X, With the years I have left, Crisis), justice smith (Jurassic World: Dominion, The Voyeurs, Detective Pikachu), sophia lillis (This shit is beyond me, Gretel and Hansel: A Dark Fairy Tale, My Uncle Frank) and Chloe Coleman (Marry Me, Gunpowder Milkshake, Upload).

The movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters in the United States on March 3, 2023.. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 movies with shocking plot twists that leave you glued to the screen.