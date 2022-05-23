the duo also dressed the bride’s sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall!

This Sunday in Portofino, it was wedding day within the Kardashian clan. America’s most famous family made the trip to Italy at the start of the weekend, followed by Disney+ cameras to shoot the sequel to their reality TV adventures. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, said “I do” to Travis Karker, 46, during an intimate ceremony, decorated with red roses, candlesticks, religious icons and opulent gilding. And it’s not just the newlyweds who had the privilege of being dressed by Dolce&Gabbana.

The sisters in D&G

The famous Italian duo also took care of some famous wedding guests, namely the sisters of the bride! For the religious ceremony, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie all wore dresses of different inspirations. On the one hand, the two largest had opted for the Gothic style of the brand, with black lace dresses, and on the other, the last two were in flowery dresses.

And if everyone wore a religious sign in their outfit, a cross or an icon, the special mention goes without a doubt to Khloé for her golden crown of Madonna, taken directly from a Renaissance painting.

The mother of the bride, Kris Jenner, was not left out either, in terms of style… In the absence of Kourtney’s dad, Robert, who died in 2003, it was indeed the momager who gave her arm to his daughter, and who led her to the altar, red and gold, down the stairs of Castello Brown. She had on a floor-length dusty pink dress with feathered details. As the ceremony began, she wiped away tears as she walked beside her.

The whole family together

In the rest of the family, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s eldest children, North and Stormi, also made the move, as did groom’s son Landon, daughter Alabama and daughter-in-law Atiana De La Hoya from Barker. . We also saw Reign with the cushion of rings, and his sister Penelope, who threw red rose petals in the way of the motorcade.

AF