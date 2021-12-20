the Dutch authorities ban 10 Corriere.it products

from Riccardo Lichene

Necklaces and bracelets that promise “protection” against the 5G network actually emit ionizing radiation which, over time, can cause damage to health

Necklaces and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G mobile networks have been found to be radioactive. After a series of independent tests, the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) has officially reported ten products that emit harmful ionizing radiation. There is no evidence that 5G networks are harmful to health and the World Health Organization says 5G mobile networks are secure and no different from existing 3G and 4G signals. Another important aspect to point out is that mobile networks use non-ionizing radio waves that do not damage DNA but despite this there have been attacks on the transmitters by people who believe them to be harmful.

What’s in these products Identified products include a night mask, a bracelet, a “quantum” pendant and a necklace called “Energy Armor”. It was discovered that even a children’s bracelet, branded Magnetix Wellness radioactive in a harmful way. Many of these products emit low levels of ionizing radiation which could be dangerous with prolonged use. These accessories may contain volcanic ash, titanium, tourmaline, zeolite, germanium and monazite sand, and may also contain naturally occurring radioactive elements, including uranium and thorium. The gamma radiation emitted is sufficient to trigger the alarms of the radiation monitoring equipment. Although the agency does not have the authority to ban the importation of products from foreign suppliers, it is committed to reporting the manufacturers to the relevant authorities in their respective countries. The ionic air purifiers, on the other hand, do not contain radioactive materials.

The danger of radiation Wireless technology has also long sparked fears based on vague allegations of causing health problems and the belief that some people are “electro-sensitive.” These fears have been kept alive by some studies that have suggested possible links between cell phone use and cancer, but most have had significant problems in the review phase. Radiofrequency radiation, in fact, is of relatively low energy and cannot break chemical bonds. Like microwave frequencies, it can heat tissues but we are not aware of any mechanisms other than heating by which radiation at these wavelengths can damage human tissues. 5G is no different: it sometimes broadcasts on alternative frequencies but are generally blocked by walls and are also quite low not to cause the breaking of the bonds between the molecules. On the contrary, the negative effects of ionizing radiation are well known and well documented. They can cause unnatural chemical reactions in living cells, breaking DNA chains causing the cell to die or turning it into a cancerous one.

The levels of radiation emitted The ionizing radiation emitted by the quantum pendant and similar products is minimal, but their continued and prolonged use could still be harmful. In 2016, Amal Graafstra, who founded biohacking supply company Dangerous Things, tested a “negative ion” silicon bracelet by placing it against a Geiger counter. He found that the band emitted more than 2 microsieverts (or 0.000002 sieverts) of radiation every hour. well below the 1-sievert threshold needed to cause radiation poisoning, but wear the headband for 24 hours like receiving five dental x-rays. In addition to the quantum pendant, ANVS has banned the sale of a sleep mask, the black and white necklace and the super bracelet of the Energy Armor brand; the Magnetix Fit and Slim XL silicone bracelet; the Magnetix Magnetic necklace with negative ions of skin-affine silicones; the Magnetix Smiley Kids bracelet with negative ions; the Magnetix Sport boost bracelet with negative ions; and the Basic Black bracelet. all products that claim to fight 5G with negative ions should be avoided. Harmful effects of other similar products on the market cannot be ruled out – said the AVNS – If you own a product that claims to have a ‘negative ion effect’, store it in a safe place and contact ANVS. The agency recommends keep these items in their original packaging or in a sealed bag and then store them in a closed cabinet awaiting return.