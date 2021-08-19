The Dutch central bank also intervenes on Binance

New legal obstacle in Europe for the activity of Binance: after the intervention of Consob which led to limit the offer of the platform in our country, this time it is up to theHolland, where the central bank has issued a press release that focuses its attention on the exchange.

Squeezed on Binance also from Amsterdam

De Nederlandsche Bank announces that Binance is providing crypto services in the Netherlands without the necessary legal registration . This means that it does not comply with the regulations in force regarding recycling And financing of terrorism. The note states that the group is illegally offering services for the conversion between virtual and fiduciary currencies .

