The Dutch central bank also intervenes on Binance

New legal obstacle in Europe for the activity of Binance: after the intervention of Consob which led to limit the offer of the platform in our country, this time it is up to theHolland, where the central bank has issued a press release that focuses its attention on the exchange.
Squeezed on Binance also from Amsterdam
De Nederlandsche Bank announces that
Binance is providing crypto services in the Netherlands without the necessary legal registration. This means that it does not comply with the regulations in force regarding recycling And financing of terrorism. The note states that the group is
illegally offering services for the conversion between virtual and fiduciary currencies.
From Amsterdam they let it be known that this could
increase the risk for customers of becoming involved in money laundering or terrorist financing. A list of exchanges and platforms who have obtained from DNB the authorization to operate in the territory of cryptocurrencies: among these does not figure Binance, which will now have to implement the communication and adapt. At the moment there are no replicas.