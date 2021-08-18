News

The Dutch central bank claims that Binance is not abiding by the rules

Posted on
Aug. 18 (Reuters) – The Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday that cryptocurrency exchange Binance offers its services in the Netherlands without registration required, amid the company’s latest regulatory hurdle.

Bank De Nederlandsche said the company has not complied with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws, adding that the warning applies to Binance Holdings Ltd and its entities providing crypto services in the country.

A spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement that Binance takes compliance very seriously and is about to apply for the required registration.

Regulators in Britain, Germany, Hong Kong and Italy have previously voiced similar concerns and intensified pressure on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by trading volume.

The exchange is also being investigated in the United States by the Department of Justice, the CFTC and tax authorities, according to Bloomberg News.

Binance has had to downsize parts of its business due to regulatory issues. Last month, the company banned its users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands from opening new accounts for futures or derivatives.

(Reporting by Nikit Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalovila)

