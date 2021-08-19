The Dutch central bank claims that Binance is operating illegally

De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, has issued a warning to Binance Holdings Limited and its entities offering crypto services to local residents.

In a statement released Wednesday, De Nederlandsche Bank said the leading cryptocurrency exchange was not operating in compliance with the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act, arguing that Binance’s clients were at risk of “be involved in money laundering or terrorist financing.“According to the central bank, Binance illegally offers crypto and wallet custodial services without the required legal registration.

The Dutch central bank has specified that its notice is addressed to the parent company of the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Holdings Limited, as well as to the entities “under which Binance provides crypto-related services in the Netherlands“That would also apply to the global cryptocurrency exchange.

In a statement to Cointelegraph, a Binance spokesperson said that the exchange “is in the process of submitting an application for the required registration“ And “will work constructively“with the central bank to meet the requirements:

“It is critical for Binance that the interests of our users continue to be protected. Even if we are not yet formally registered [presso De Nederlandsche Bank], we have a robust compliance program that incorporates tools and procedures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. “

The warning follows claims by financial regulators in several countries that Binance Holdings Limited is not authorized to provide certain services to its residents. Authorities in Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada, Japan and Singapore have issued statements warning investors to beware of Binance, or even claim that the exchange was operating illegally.

In an interview with Bloomberg held on Tuesday, Binance’s CEO said he is currently focused on ensuring that the exchange acquires full compliance with local regulators, which is necessary for proposing itself as a financial institution rather than as a “an exchange for daily operations“. Zhao previously expressed his willingness to accept.”a senior person with a strong background in compliance“as a replacement for his current role as CEO.

“We are transitioning from a technology innovator to a financial services company, so we need to be fully compliant“said Zhao.”I believe that at this time regulators around the world consider cryptocurrencies to be financial instruments“.

He added: