the dystopia starring Elisabeth Moss renewed for a 6th and final season

Although there were some rumors that we were already before the end of the series, there is still a little more. A little less than a week before the premiere of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, the Hulu platform has announced the renewal of dystopia for a sixth and final season.

The announcement also coincides with the presentation of the first episodes at the Toronto festival, in which Bruce Millerhead of this fiction wanted to emphasize that it is not the end of the franchise, as it continues to develop the adaptation of ‘The Testaments’, based on the sequel written by Margaret Atwood. Of course, they have not given more details about it.

End of the revolution

As we do not have, at the moment, details about season 6. More than anything because season 5 premieres on Wednesday 14 (in Spain via HBO Max the next day). in the next episodes we will deal with the consequences of killing Fred while Serena he becomes a key figure in Gilead’s influence on its northern neighbors.

Season 5 cast features ELisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT FagbenleSamira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger, among others.