The e-bill becomes extra large – ItaliaOggi.it

The electronic invoice takes time and space. With a decision dated 3 December 2021, the EU Council, supplementing the authorization expiring at the end of this year, granted Italy the green light to extend the obligation until 31 December 2024 and its extension to subjects who make use of the exemption regime for small businesses. Therefore, the special dispensation for flat-rate taxpayers will fall, who will be required to issue e-invoices exclusively through the exchange service of the revenue agency.

As foreseeable, the Council thus resolved in accordance with the proposal of last November 5 of the European Commission to fully accept Italy’s requests to extend the area of ​​application and the time frame of the previous authorization decision 2018/593; this provision was consequently modified, extending its effectiveness for another three years and eliminating the exclusion for taxable persons subject to VAT exemption.

It is understood that the obligation to issue invoices exclusively in electronic format via SDI applies only to taxable persons established in Italy; therefore it does not involve those who are established abroad, even if identified for VAT purposes in Italy by a tax representative pursuant to art. 17, second paragraph, or direct identification pursuant to art. 35-ter of Presidential Decree 633/72, for which electronic invoicing remains optional.

In this regard, it should be remembered that, based on art. 1 of the legislative decree n. 127/2015, the obligation of electronic invoicing via SDI concerns the “transactions that occur between subjects resident or established in the territory of the state”, so that not even for national suppliers when the recipient of the transaction is a subject established abroad . In this regard, it is also recalled that, for transactions exchanged with foreign subjects, the taxable persons established in Italy are required to electronically communicate the related data to the revenue agency pursuant to paragraph 3-bis of the aforementioned article 1; this communication, in accordance with the provisions of law no. 178/2020, starting from the operations carried out from 1 January next, it must be carried out with the same methods as the electronic invoice and no longer with the so-called esterometer, but the term could be postponed (we are talking about 1 July).

Returning to the recent decision of the Council, in force “from the date of its adoption”, apart from the discounted time extension, the novelty is represented by the attraction in the obligation of the electronic invoice via Sdi of the taxable persons who benefit from the exemption from VAT for small businesses, i.e. natural persons who make use of the flat rate or advantage regime provided for by national legislation, who were expressly excluded from the previous authorization. According to the reasons presented by Italy, recalled by the Council in its decision, this extension “will strengthen the fight against fraud and VAT evasion, as it will provide the tax authorities with a complete picture of the operations carried out by all taxpayers”; it will also allow the financial administration to check that the turnover of taxable persons who make use of the deductible remains contained within the threshold for admission to the special regime (currently 65,000 euros per year) and to combat abuses, without implying “substantial costs” for those interested. Moreover, according to the data provided by Italy to the Commission, over 10% of flat-rate taxpayers already issue electronic invoices via SDI, even though they are not obliged to do so. The authorization must necessarily have a limited scope in time, in order to monitor its impact “on the fight against fraud and VAT evasion and on taxable persons, in particular those benefiting from the exemption for small businesses.” Therefore, having completed the procedure envisaged by the VAT directive, on which only the formal passage of the publication of the authorization in the OJEU is missing, it remains to be seen on which legislative vehicle the rule will be embarked on, which will extend in the sense indicated above, in all probability from 1 January 2022, the obligation of electronic invoicing via Sdi.

