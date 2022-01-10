The Eagles violate the Griffins’ nest: La Spezia makes the battle for salvation its own and troubles Genoa, 1-0

It ends with the La Spezia festival and with the protest of the home crowd. Thiago Motta’s boys beat Marassi and beat Genoa 1-0 in the all-Ligurian salvation battle. A goal from La Spezia Simone Bastoni was decisive in the first half, delivering three points to the Eagles.

The choices

Andriy Shevchenko, weakly positive at Covid and replaced by Mauro Tassotti, ranks Ostigard in defense from the first minute together with Bani and Vasquez who have the task of protecting Sirigu’s door. In midfield Sturaro returns alongside Badelj and Melegoni while Cambiaso and Fares play on the flanks. In attack Destro is paired with Ekuban. Thiago Motta responds with Manaj at the center of the attack supported by Gyasi and Verde. In midfield alongside Kiwior play Maggiore and Bastoni while in defense in front of Provedel there is the line made up of Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou and Reca.

Unlocks the Sticks

After a rather blocked start, the Eaglets took the lead with Simone Bastoni, able to repeat behind Sirigu a ball in tow of Green from the left side of the area. Shevchenko’s team feels the blow and Spezia is close to doubling with a nice insertion of Maggiore who finds the rossoblu defense unguarded, on Sirigu’s rebound it is Green who kicks with a sure shot but Vasquez saves near the line. La Spezia is close to doubling at half an hour with Amian serving Manaj from the ground in the center of the area but his conclusion ends at the bottom. Before the break, Green again shows up in the penalty area but his diagonal ends at the bottom.

Genoa attacks, Spezia wastes

In the second half the plot changes with a more gritty Genoa with the 4-3-3 that Shevchenko draws but Destro, all alone in front of Provedel, kicks weakly, favoring the taking of the number 94 eagle. La Spezia almost doubled on two occasions, first with Bastoni that Sirigu rejects and then with Green who kicks directly into the steps after an excellent counterattack. The hosts still close to scoring with Hefti but his volley from inside the area goes out to the bottom just a little. Thiago Motta’s team can strike from the counterattack but Nzola kicks weakly serving Sirigu. In the final Destro still wastes from a good position while in the recovery Pandev commits Provedel who blocks to the ground. In the recovery Sirigu saves the result on Gyasi.

