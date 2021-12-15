The early symptoms of Covid can be mistaken for vaccine side effects, such as recognizing them

According to this study, the early symptoms of Coronavirus can be distinguished from the possible side effects of vaccination

After vaccination, it is common and normal to haveonset of mild side effects such as fever, headache, fatigue. But how to distinguish these normal vaccine effects from the first symptoms of a Coronavirus infection? A new British study has tried to provide some useful tools to make this distinction by following 362,770 British citizens who were vaccinated between December 2020 and May 2021 and who, following the vaccine, in the first week after vaccination, reported at least one symptom that could be associated with Covid-19. Of all the patients followed, nearly 15,000 had an anticovididium test (rapid or molecular) and 150 tested positive for the virus.

The researchers used the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning models to distinguish between Covid symptoms and vaccine side effects, analyzing three main symptoms: high temperature, coughing, loss or change in smell. Unfortunately, even the artificial models were not able to discern the symptoms of the infection from the side effects of vaccination and in all cases it was necessary to carry out an anticovid test to verify the possible positivity of the study participants.

In the past summer months, when the study was conducted, the incidence of Coronavirus positive cases was very limited compared to current conditions – which is why today, when there are 40,000 cases a day in the UK alone, it is more than ever essential to check. whether post-vaccination symptoms are actually due to COVID-19, considering that immunity to the virus does not manifest itself immediately after vaccination.

To identify the differences in the types of symptoms between the early signs of Covid-19 and post-vaccination symptoms, we used traditional machine learning models, which considered all 28 symptoms, and a clinical model that uses the three main symptoms used to the reference tests – he explains Liane Canas, among the authors of the study. – However, both the machine learning models (using all symptoms) and the clinical model (three symptoms) found it difficult to distinguish between symptoms associated with a positive test result and vaccine side effects.

This is why it is so important to frequently undergo swabs, in order to constantly check your negativity to the virus and limit the spread of the disease: only in this way will we be able to defeat the Coronavirus.

