the Earth is dying in the Story Trailer 4K dubbed in Italian

A few days ago, the guys at Guerrilla Games delighted us with a trailer of the story of Horizon Forbidden West, which allowed us to meet a number of new characters, including one played by none other than Carrie Ann Moss, Trinity of the Matrix.

Well, today we are happy to offer you the same trailer entirely dubbed in Italian! Just released from the official PlayStation channels, the video sees Martina Felli return in the role of Aloy, which in 2016 made it incredibly famous among video game fans of the Bel Paese. In more recent times, we have also been able to hear her again in Breath of the Wild as Zelda and in Cyberpunk 2077 as V woman.

In this new adventure, Aloy travels to the Forbidden West of the United States of America of a very distant future, threatened by a dangerous plague. “The Earth is dying. People are suffering. Soon, they will die. The machines that were supposed to help us are out of control. I have to get things right, and the answer lies in the Forbidden West.”, says Aloy in the trailer that you can see in the 4K splendor at the beginning of the news.

There is now less than a month to go before the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, set for on February 18 on PlayStation 4 and PS5. The Sony marketing machine is in full swing and these days it has also given us a special on the cast of the actors in the original language and an in-depth look at the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West.