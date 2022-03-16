The Earth will run out of oxygen: this will be the date

The question of what could happen if oxygen, the element of life for human beings, ceased to exist on planet Earth was the discussion that a scientific group from the United States and Japan had.

Of course, life in function and movement occurs thanks to the absorption of oxygen and other components that, according to science, make the blue planet habitable. However, nothing is guaranteed in the atmosphere and, therefore, a study tried to address the possible scenario that humanity would face if oxygen disappeared completely.

According to the investigations, this case would not be as far-fetched as it appears to be; in fact, The idea that, at some point in human existence, the element of life is not present is not ruled out. Indeed, it is argued that if the Earth experiences droughts where water is almost an illusion, due to global warming, gases such as methane rise and, consequently, the amount of oxygen decreases.

To arrive at these reasons, a study by the Georgia Institute, in the United States, and Toho University, in Japan, focused on set the date when the unexpected could potentially happen.

Although there is no exact time, they determined that it could happen in millions of years, since “for many years the useful life of the Earth’s biosphere has been discussed based on the knowledge we have about the brightness of the Sun and the global carbonate silicate geochemical cycle,” said Kazumi Ozaki of Asian Intuition, published colombia.com.

Thus, based on the scientific theory that oxygen would possibly cease to exist Due to the levels of global warming, the research predicted that life on Earth, as it is known today, would end in about 2,000 million years, despite not taking this environmental factor into account. In this way, the definitive calendar was given.

On other occasions, the research conglomerate had already addressed the issue, but with the arrival of the coronavirus and other social effects, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, it is estimated that the planet is on the line of “suffer more accelerated consequences”.

In the same aspect of the study, it is indicated that the focus is on the amount of rich oxygen adhered to the atmosphere and not on other factors that compromise biology. However, species have been forgotten, with their extinction, and human actions have severely impacted the environment, variables that can affect the colorless and odorless gas found in the environment.

On the other hand, NASA warned that in ten years the ceiling of global warming will be reached in the world. According to Edil Sepúlveda, a scientist at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center, if the current patterns of temperature increase are maintained, in 2031 or 2032 the planet would reach the point of 1.5 ° C, which represents the maximum limit proposed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In early 2022, last Thursday, January 13, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Agency (Nasa) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published a report that discussed the temperature of the planet, in relation to own analyzes of the two institutions. In it, they revealed that “The global average temperature of the Earth’s surface in 2021 tied with that of 2018 as the sixth warmest on record.”