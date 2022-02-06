The Earth’s core cools down more than expected: will we become like Mars? – Corriere.it

from Paolo Virtuani

New study on the conductivity of a mineral at the boundary between mantle and liquid outer core. The faster heat flow will lead to the early termination of tectonic movements. Other scientists skeptical

The Earth’s core would be cooling at a faster rate than previously thought. the result of a study on the conductivity of a mineral, bridgmanite, predominant in the contact between the liquid core, which surrounds the deepest solid inside our planet, and the mantle at a depth of 2,900 kilometers. The analysis, published in the specialized journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters

found that bridgmanite, at the presumably existing temperature and pressure at the outer core / cladding contact, has a thermal conductivity of 1.5 times higher than expected.

The flow of heat It follows that the flow of heat that comes from the core then spreads more efficiently towards the more superficial layers causing two phenomena: a greater intensity of the convective motions of the mantle, which are at the origin of the tectonic movements, but also a more rapid cooling of the heart of the planet which will lead to the slowing down of convective motions and tectonic movements themselves. So the Earth would cool down and become tectonically inactive, like Mercury and Mars, faster than previously estimated. All this on the scale of geological times.

The analysis The analysis was led by Professor Motohiko Murakami of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and by a group of researchers from the Carnegie Institution for Science who, in the laboratory with a sophisticated optical absorption system through a diamond tip with laser pulses, measured the conductivity bridgmanite, a silicate of iron and magnesium, at pressures and temperatures similar to those found in the depths of the Earth. We do not know when the convective motions and tectonic movements will stop, explained Murakami, who admits that this will also depend on the heat flow that derives from the decay of radioactive isotopes present inside the Earth, which are worth two thirds of the heat emitted by the planet.

Other scholars are skeptical Other scientists are more prudent, such as Carlo Doglioni, president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology: Starting from the study of a single mineral to extrapolate conclusions on the evolution of the entire planet seems risky to me, also because it does not take into account the evidence that emerged in the years on the real convection capacity of the mantle. Furthermore, no one knows exactly how much bridgmanite is present between the core and the mantle or what the temperature is at that depth.