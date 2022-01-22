The Earth’s core is cooling in no time: the alarm raised by scientists

A progressive and all too fast cooling of the Earth’s core is taking place, according to some studies carried out on the heat conductivity of a mineral, called bridgmanite, which is located exactly between the core and the immediately upper layer, the mantle, at the center of the Land.

The study was conducted by the Polytechnic University of Zurich, which in addition to the mineral also studied the boiling layer of iron and nickel, fused together in the outer core, which are directly affected by the thermal conductivity of the bridgmanite and determine the cooling of the core of our planet.

The Earth’s core is actually composed of two distinct portions: the outer core and that internal. The outer core, of liquid consistency, is mainly composed of iron (20%) and nickel and is characterized by a temperature of 3000 ° C, a density of 9.3 g / cm³ and a pressure of 140 GPa. The inner core is instead viscous, composed almost exclusively of iron, with a radius of about 1250 km, has a temperature around 5400 ° C / 6000 ° C,[1] a density of 13 g / cm³ and a pressure of 330-360 GPa.

Earth’s core, here’s what could be causing progressive cooling

There bridgmanite contained in the Earth’s core is a mineral, silicate of iron magnesium (Mg, Fe) SiO3 discovered in the chondrite called Tenham L6 (a meteorite that fell near the Tenham Station, Western Queensland, Australia).

The name was approved in June 2014 by the Commission for the Nomenclature and Classification of New Minerals in honor of Percy Williams Bridgman, 1946 Nobel Prize in Physics for his research on high pressure.

It is of this mineral that is also found in the Earth’s core that the researchers of the Zurich Polytechnic they measured in the laboratory the thermal conductivity and the position, exactly at the boundary of the viscous rocks of the mantle with the boiling layer of iron and nickel spindles of the outer core.

According to the study, which was conducted by the scientist indicates that the thermal conductivity of the mineral is 1.5 times greater than expected: this means that the passage of heat between the core and the mantle is greater than what has been estimated so far. . Therefore, having such a high thermal conductivity, these minerals disperse heat much faster than would be expected from the innermost part of the Earth and consequently a faster slowdown of the phenomenon known as plate tectonics fueled by the movement of heat. which come from the core of the Earth.

Obviously this study, even if conducted by a highly accredited pool of scientists, is only theoretical and does not give any indications set in stone on what the destiny of the planet should be. The president spoke on the research of Ingv, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Carlo Doglioni, according to which not knowing how much bridgmanite is contained in the innermost layer of the Earth, nor what the true temperature is at those depths, it is good to be cautious in the conclusions.

“Starting from the study of a single mineral to extrapolate conclusions on the evolution of the entire planet seems risky to me, also because it does not take into account the evidence that emerged over the years about the real convection capacity of the mantle.“, has explained.