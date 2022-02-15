«The easier yes» – Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The gymnast and the marriage proposal of her boyfriend, an American football player: “I can’t wait to spend my life with you, you are everything I’ve dreamed of and much more”

«The easier yes». Simone Biles she smiles happily, hugging her Jonathan Owens. The most successful gymnast of all time is getting married with the man who changed her life. A sportsman, of course, a Houston Texans player in NFL, American football. On your knees for her, the ring that glitters. He in a gray suit, very elegant, on his knees; she in a black dress, her hand over her mouth to hold back the emotion. Then the answer, yes, and the kiss.

“I can’t wait to spend my life with you, you are everything I dreamed of and much more – Simone’s message on Instagram, where he documented the incident with photos -. Now let’s get married, my betrothed ». The love of Biles and Owens is recent, born shortly before the spread of Covid. Indeed, during the first wave paradoxically brought them closer, they were able to live longer than in normal everyday life. “In that period, when everything was off, she couldn’t do anything – said Jonathan -. So we spent the time getting to know each other, for real. Our bond has grown even stronger“. To the point of reaching the altar.

Biles has been coming for difficult months. Among the designated queens of the Tokyo Games, five potential gold medals around her neck (in Rio she had won four plus a bronze), has collapsed, the fault of “demon entering the head”. With all eyes on her she managed to stop, say enough, burst into tears and admit that yes, she too, the perfect gymnast, has frailties. «As soon as I step onto the platform it’s just me and my head. And there are demons I have to deal with there, ”she explained at that moment.

Time magazine awarded her as athlete of the year for breaking the taboo of mental health of athletes, as well as for his testimony against the US national team doctor accused of sexual abuse. Now he has moved on. Hand in hand with Jonathan, smiles, no demons on the shoulders.