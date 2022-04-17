The easing of mask use begins: When can you take it off?

Today, thursday 14th april, At 5:00 am The announcement of the Ministry of Health on the relaxation of the use of masks. The indication is part of the plan We keep taking care of ourselves: Step by Step, which has three phases of health impact.

When should you continue to wear a mask?

In the first two phases, Low Sanitary Impact and Medium Sanitary Impactthe use of a mask is mandatory only in closed spaces.

In the phase of High Sanitary ImpactInstead, the use of a mask is mandatory in all spaces.

In addition, the mask will continue to be mandatory in massive events.

When can you not wear a mask?

In the first two phases, in open spaces you can do without the mask As long as you can keep a physical distance greater than one meter.

Use of mask in schools

The Minister of Health, María Begoña Yarza, explained that “in the recess of children and adolescents it has to do with the space where the recess is carried out and there the educational communities can evaluate it. If it is a sufficient space where people do not need to be crowded, they can be without masks”.

“If space for some circumstance is very smalland they are crowded, then what will happen that one will protect children with a maskthat is, it depends on the space, it depends on the open air without crowding,” he explained.

What phase is my community in?

To find out what phase your commune is in, you can click here.