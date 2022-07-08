The EBA will control the gender pay gap in banks from 2023 | companies

The European Banking Authority (EBA) will monitor the gender pay gap in European banks from 2023. The institution is updating its guidelines on the benchmarking exercise of pay for bank employees and within this framework will monitor to verify that entities have implemented the previous directives on good remuneration practices and that they generally follow the principle of “the same pay for the same work”.

The first data on the gender pay gap will be published in 2024 and will refer to the year 2023. From there, the data will be collected every three years, since “the gender composition of the workforce is not expected to change significantly to short term”. The objective of the EBA is for this exercise to monitor the implementation of the measures to guarantee equal opportunities and verify their development in the different professional categories within the banks.

The EBA itself details that it will be the banks themselves that must calculate the gender wage gap individually and gives the guidelines of the criteria to be taken into account. In this sense, the entities must make the calculation on the employees located in the country of origin of the bank. “Personnel located predominantly in branches in another Member State or in a third country should not be taken into account,” details the banking authority.

Similarly, the gender wage gap will be calculated only for employees who are part of the bank at the end of the financial year, that is, employees who have left the entity during the financial year will not be taken into account. Employees who receive any type of salary reduction due to parental care leave, long-term sick leave or long-term special leave will also be excluded. In addition, the staff hired during the last three months of the year will not be taken into account, nor will the members of the board of directors.

On the other hand, for those employees who must be included in the calculation of the gender wage gap, the EBA determines that the annual remuneration must be taken into account, including both the fixed salary and the variable remuneration. And within the variable remuneration, banks must calculate the value of non-monetary benefits such as having a company car, interest-free loans or free kindergarten.

However, regular payments to the pension system and health insurance for all staff will not be considered. Only discretionary pension benefits will be considered. Likewise, compensation for dismissal will not be taken into account when the employee’s contract has not ended at the end of the year.