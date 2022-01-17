the EBGames chain must destroy the game’s promotional stands, that’s why – Nerd4.life

Lance McDonald reports via Twitter that New Zealand store chain EBGames has received orders to return or more simply destroy the Elden Ring promotional stands, the new game from FromSoftware published by Bandai Namco. The reason? Simple: Hidetaka Miyazaki’s name was misspelled.

As you can also see in the tweet below, the Elden Ring promotional stands bear the inscription: “A new world created by Hidetaki Miyazaka and Geoge RR Martin”. Unfortunately, “Hidetaki Miyazaka” is wrong. The last letters of the two words have been reversed, probably due to a slip that was not noticed in time. The stands were built, shipped and displayed before anyone knew it.

For the rest, the promotional stands of Elden Ring they are very classic. They show the logo, the launch edition with its contents and pre-order bonuses, that is a guide and the Ring gesture. Finally, it is reported that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions. Of course, the PC version is also available, but it is not included in the stand.

Elden Ring advertising stands with the typo will disappear from circulation, then, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some resold on ebay and similar sites, as a collector’s item. While waiting for this to happen, we would like to inform you that the credits of the game are finished online: we know who worked on them.