The ECB at the time of Dragistan

The European Central Bank is about to lose control of the market. It had predicted a decline in inflation as early as January but was denied by the numbers that recorded price increases in all the countries of the Euro area.

The impressive + 5.1% has alarmed all the banks’ negotiation desks where the ECB’s forecast of inflation of 1.5% by 2023 on 28 September is now considered little more than a joke. Cristine Lagarde had to run for cover yesterday saying that “we will carefully analyze inflation and take the necessary measures to ensure price stability, our measures that we will take at the appropriate time depending on the data will be gradual”.

Translated into Italian, we are in the poop and we hope to get away, we cannot change our mind too quickly otherwise we would lose face but between March and June we could stop buying government bonds and even raise rates.

It goes without saying that on the market everyone rushed to sell what they could but the lack of buyers has pushed the ten-year BTP to a yield of more than 1.60%.

The worst thing about Lagarde’s speech is that it leaves little hope for the operators, the inflation projections of all investment banks had already been higher than those of the ECB for some time, sellers were only held back by the overconfident rhetoric of central bankers who instilled doubt in operators. Since yesterday the doubts have disappeared, inflation is persistent and there is a great probability that it will force the Central Bank to change monetary policy.