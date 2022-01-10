The ECB discovers greenflation and is now airing interventions. Do you understand why Draghi is in a hurry?

When things get really serious, a central banker’s duty is to lie. The attribution of this aphorism has always been uncertain and controversial, someone wants it spoken by Alan Greenspan, someone else by Jean-Claude Trichet. It doesn’t matter: it’s true.

The problem, however, is determining the next step. That is, what degree of gravity has been reached when a central banker is forced to tell the truth? One wonders after the speech given yesterday by the super-dove of the ECB board, the German Isabel Schanbel, speaking in video link at the annual meeting of the American Finance Association. Because if Christine Lagarde has largely fulfilled the task of lying for months with respect to the transience of inflation, today her close collaborator opens up not only to the concept of greenflation, that is, the increase in prices directly linked to the criticalities of the energy transition process but opens the door to counter action by the Eurotower.

Given the upside risks to medium-term price dynamics, the costs of the energy bill may require an exit from the observation policy, her words. Translated, stop with the wait linked precisely to the belief of a transitory nature which would make too sudden interventionism ill advised and first reflection on concrete measures. In fact, a tweak to the rates. More. according to Schnabel, there are already two scenarios already outlined which – once substantiated – would make a Eurotower descent into the field inevitable.

In the first instance, that which sees the high valuations of energy flooding towards other sectors and altering their price formation process. Secondly, the hypothesis that the green transition and taxation on emissions further exacerbate the inflationary dynamics of energy, effectively threatening to overshoot the 2% target. And if the ex-dove first pointed out how at the moment there are no wide-ranging side effects, at least in terms of wage growth and demand in this sense by trade unions, the fact that the same has in more than one case personally responded to the criticisms of change of position made by various users on Twitter betrays a certain nervousness.

Or the belated acknowledgment of a move that is perhaps too sudden, at least due to its nature of unmarking in the cold and after months and months of underestimation and downsizing of risk. What if this graph





Correlation between electric car sales in China and lithium carbonate price

Source: Bloomberg

shows a very insider aspect but clearly illustrative of the direct correlation between the development of the electric car market in China and the literal explosion in the prices of basic minerals such as lithium, a similar release – after the recent confirmation of European inflation at 5% – seems to cast long and dark shadows on the board on February 2-3.

Possibility of a surprise move on rates as early as a month? Virtually impossible, at least for two reasons. First, the Pepp will only mature on March 31st, so it would at least seem bizarre to raise rates with one hand while continuing to buy bonds with the other. Second, lhe variant Omicron guarantees a wait-and-see supplement, a further right to inaction with respect to what is proposed by Schnabel. Also, two critical issues seem to be unable to exclude a risky move from now to summer.

Net of the real reason that prompted a super-dove to break the delay, moreover in a decidedly unofficial context, it should be noted that the Scholz government is in turn changing its attitude towards the green agenda and with extreme rapidity compared to the narrow period of time that has elapsed since its inauguration. First the disavowal of the promise made to the Greens and the yes to the inclusion of gas and nuclear power among sustainable sources in the EU, then the uncovering of none other than the general secretary of the SPD, Kevin Kuehnert. according to which the operational aspect of Nord Stream 2 must not be mixed with political or human rights issues in Russia.

Anticipation of a sensational turnaround with respect to the announced freeze on concessions until next July? This cannot be ruled out, given the prices reached by electricity in Germany and Gazprom’s persistent stop in sending gas to the German hub of Mallnow. Second criticality, definitely more interesting and potentially serious for Italy: someone could be tempted by the voluntary repetition of a Trichet error, or the July 2008 decision to raise rates just before the Lehman crash and the outbreak of the financial crisis? If the debt dynamics of the most exposed countries, as is already clear today, are unable to continue without the structural help of the ECB, such a gamble appears to be the best shortcut for guaranteeing a quick reverse. And new alluvial Qe.

There is a problem, though: what would happen to our BTPs in that time frame, as our spread is already in the crosshairs of speculative attention and tremors due to the sustainability of the debt stock? All this on the eve of a watershed event such as the election of the President of the Republic and a subsequent and almost certainly new recourse to deficits to finance refreshments. Understood why Mario Draghi seems to be in a hurry, enough to give in to compromises on the green pass in order to avoid full-blown crises in the dark? Understood the reason for that thirty-year auction in mode there is no time to lose?