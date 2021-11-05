The ECB does not follow the Fed, European rates at a standstill for the whole of 2022

In the United States, a McDonald’s meal went up by 6%. Other large American companies do not hide the fact that they believe they are capable of raising prices; indeed, they boast of it to raise their stock market prices.

They have space: the American economy has already recovered all the damage from Covid, and the subsidies distributed by the state have been so generous that families feel able to spend.

It is not the same in Europe, where the level of pre-pandemic activity will be reached, barring unforeseen circumstances, only in spring 2022, the power of large companies on the market is less, and the “refreshments” from lockdowns have been more proportionate (in Italy we have had an average income loss of 2-3%) This explains the divergent attitudes taken in recent days by the two central banks, the Fed which governs the dollar and the ECB which governs the euro.

However, there are inflation factors pressing on both sides of the Atlantic, as in the rest of the world. The speed of the recovery caught unprepared suppliers and transporters around the planet. Deliveries are delayed. The methane shortage that mainly damages Europe is to be hoped for soon, while the semiconductors or integrated circuits, now indispensable in all kinds of artifacts, will continue to be lacking for longer.

Container ships will also remain more expensive to charter for some time. At first, the big central banks, all of them, declared that the cost increase was transitory, and nothing needed to be done to counter the danger of inflation. Now they have come to say that it will be transitory, yes, but it will last longer than originally thought. The Federal Reserve is cautioning by adding that it is still ready to act if necessary.

A serious problem is that the advanced countries of the world find themselves in very different situations. At one extreme, Japan doesn’t seem to care at all. At the other extreme, Australia and Canada have announced a breakthrough. In Europe, Norway and Poland have already raised interest rates, and the Czech Republic sharply raised yesterday; the Bank of England yesterday after the debate decided not to increase them but probably will do so in December (Brexit also affects, by the way).

Among the emerging countries, several have begun to find it difficult to finance themselves, with a push up on rates. Here the record is held by two authoritarian presidents who increasingly appear incapable, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil (3.5 points more) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey (1.8 points). Other countries are in difficulty due to new peaks of contagion. Against this backdrop, a (gregarious, as often happens) push has been created on global financial markets to raise interest rates. According to “The Economist” the average of the 35 main countries marks +0.65 points.

The upward pressure felt in recent days on the “spread” of Italian bonds compared to German ones seems to be on the way back. The markets, however, persist in predicting that the ECB will be forced to follow the upward flow from the United States, or that it will have to give in to the growing concerns of Germany and other Nordic countries where inflation is indeed running more than us. .

The ECB currently sees no reason to change course. On the money market, the signs of tension are completely lacking, with the Euribor constantly negative (“There is more credit supply than demand”, the president of the Banking Association (Antonio Patuelli) noted yesterday. main danger, marked increases in wages such as to push firms to higher price increases.

According to the words of President Christine Lagarde, rates should remain steady at least for the whole of 2022. In fact, the Unicredit research office foresees the first move at the beginning of 2023. However, from the current rates of the financial markets, an increase forecast is obtained after summer 2022. And the more we talk about inflation, the more we risk that someone will take advantage of it, and touch up the tags.

In principle, a faster price increase in strong euro countries than in weak countries is even desirable. The trouble is that in Germany the banking lobby abhors low rates and pits citizens against the ECB by claiming that inflation erodes their savings.

Yesterday, however, brought relief. The gradual adjustment path announced by the Fed has been metabolized by the markets; Wall Street goes back up. Paradoxically, in Europe the news on the rise of infections can be added to the other reasons that the ECB has for maintaining the current course.