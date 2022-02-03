The ECB leaves the rates firm, the main rate at zero – Economy

The European Central Bank leaves interest rates firm as expected: the main rate remains at zero, the deposit rate at -0.50% and the marginal loan rate at 0.25%. This was announced by the ECB after the monetary policy meeting. The ECB confirms the scenario outlined in December on bond purchases: the pandemic program (Pepp) will end in March and will continue at a slower pace until then, but intends to reinvest the capital which will reach maturity “at least until 2024”. Furthermore – reads a note from the ECB – “the future reduction of the Pepp portfolio will be managed in such a way as to avoid interference with the adequate stance of monetary policy” and “in conditions of tension, flexibility will remain an element of monetary policy” .

LIVE

“The flare-up of inflation in the euro area – said ECB President Christine Lagarde during the press conference after the Governing Council – has surprised on the upside”, and is due “primarily to the rise in energy prices, as well as food. L ‘inflation will likely stay higher for longer than previously expected, but it will drop over the course of the year.’ The risks on inflation forecasts “are oriented upwards” and the price rush is beginning to affect consumption and investments “, thus risking weakening economic growth.” I never make commitments without setting conditions. We will evaluate very carefully, based on the available data “with the new forecasts in March, and” we will be gradual in any decision we make. “Lagarde said in response to the question whether the ECB still considers a rate hike in 2022 to be” highly unlikely “. The markets are already priced in. Lagarde added that in the Governing Council “there is unanimous concern” about developments in inflation and “its impact on our European compatriots”.

Equity markets without particular shocks after the ECB decision on interest rates and the confirmation of the securities purchase program, while the press conference of President Christine Lagarde begins. Amsterdam remains the heaviest stock market of the session with a drop of 0.9%, with Frankfurt down by more than half a percentage point. Milan with the Ftse Mib index falls by 0.4%, while Paris and London are filed by 0.2%. In very slight countertrend Madrid, which rises by 0.1%. Some tension on European government bonds, with the spread between BTP and Bund always around 140, while the yield on the Treasury product rises to 1.46%.