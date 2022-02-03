The ECB monitors prices, but keeps its course

Listen to the audio version of the article

Expectations are low: no change in orientation or in the diagnosis of the economy. Inflation will continue to be considered transitory and therefore not relevant – despite the evident pressure on real wages and therefore on purchasing power – for monetary policy purposes. The February Council of the European Central Bank will most likely signal the persistence of uncertainty and – if only to take account of the concerns of the “hawks” – the intention to closely monitor price developments. It is not impossible that a rate hike in 2022 will remain explicitly or implicitly excluded.

High inflation but no second-round effects

INFLATION Annual percentage change Loading …

The trend in inflation is certainly an element to be observed carefully, but the distance between overall and core inflation – moreover, falling in January – and the fact that price increases do not involve all sectors, as is the case. in the United States, but affecting only some sectors, means that we can still speak of a variation in relative prices also linked to interruptions in the flow of supplies. Wage inflation was falling in September, while the trend of negotiated wages remains down, despite the fact that negotiations sometimes start with relatively high demands. There is no trace – but it will be important to follow the words of President Christine Lagarde at the press conference – of those “second round” effects, of the second wave, which could require a rate hike.

The reaction of the markets

PERFORMANCES 2020 Data in percent Loading …

The markets, moreover, are reacting in the right way, stiffening – if only “upstream” – the financial conditions of Euroland. The actual exchange rate continues – it is true – the downward trend and this can entail a risk of overheating of import prices, which are already sometimes red-hot due to interruptions in supply chains. However, yields, which are by far the most important component of financial conditions, are up on medium and long maturities while remaining at rather low levels. The slowdown in purchases of the Pepp pandemic plan has probably accompanied this phenomenon.

Short-term yields still low

SHORT RETURNS Data in percent Loading …

The shorter-term component – up to two years – that “embodies”, so to speak, monetary policy remains at relatively low levels, however, changing shape significantly: three-month yields have increased and are marginally higher than in those at six to eight months; then the curve becomes steeper than in the past, even recently, while remaining in negative territory. In short, something has definitely changed.

Loans accelerating?

LOANS Figures in billions of euros Loading …

Downstream, financing conditions – different from the “financial” conditions of monetary theory – meanwhile remain rather accommodative, so as not to slow down the recovery. Borrowing costs remain fairly low, while loans to non-financial businesses appear to accelerate after a period of relative stagnation. It is a situation that seems to be able to support the recovery, even as monetary policy in the strict sense – the one that can affect the expectations, if only of the financial sector – appears to be heading towards a slow and very moderate normalization. An overall picture that asks to be confirmed, not changed. Waiting for the screenings on 10 March.