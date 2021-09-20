The ECB scares Bitcoin | S&P 500 index in red …

We had announced it this morning – and as the saddest of prophecies the market responded exactly as analysts expected. A situation very complicated internationally it has also hit the cryptocurrency market, with all the major ones crypto-asset which have had a significant downturn.

With the consequent rebound which however leaves well to hope, now that the markets would appear to have discounted the fear that had built up over the course of weekend, ready to explode, but not only, also due to the worrying situation of Evergrande, which we analyzed this morning.

A day of terror, also triggered by the European Central Bank

A day of terror, also triggered by the European Central Bank

While the return to normal is expected – many believe that the market has already found its bottom. And that would make the current price level a good entry point.



Even if everyone ignores it, the ECB has a responsibility

The eyes of all analysts today were on S&P 500 And Dow Jones, indices that now have a certain level of correlation with Bitcoin and therefore with the whole cryptocurrency sector in general.

And too many, at least in our opinion, have ignored intervention a open markets from ECB, which with the bad timing that has always distinguished it contributed to the chaos in a day that certainly did not need it. Plan to reduce the purchases of public debt securities, a certain complacency for the inflation that is now there for all to see and the feeling that there is no kind of idea of ​​how to get out of a world crisis that is now starting to take shape even for the less attentive.

A perfect mix to give another blow to the downside to the European stock exchanges, a few hours after the opening of the American ones – in a situation, we repeat, of widespread and generalized fear.

Technical analysis confirms that fear commands

The more experienced eyes looking at the graph will surely have noticed that we are facing a very particular situation. It is absolutely clear that there is a situation of overselling from Bitcoin – which then cascades into other crypto markets as well.

Rather rare situation for BTC

The infographic below shows the Japanese candles on four hours. Historically it is extremely difficult for them to occur five below on Bitcoin, an asset that makes short-term rebounds one of its main characteristics. Is it a definitive opinion and necessarily true? No, but the other technical tools also show how the situation of Bitcoin – always according to the technical analysis, is absolutely paradoxical.

Technical analysis that we can all implement – and without major difficulties.

High correlation between exchanges and Bitcoin: it is a fact

Many dream of a Bitcoin correlated with gold – or rather – to take its place and become the world reserve, the safe haven in which to take refuge when there is turbulence on the markets. In reality, at least for now, this is not the case. However, at least a couple of considerations must be made in this regard.

An obvious correlation

We are losing several beacons in economic analysis

And even gold is not always acting as an asset against inflation and as a safe haven in times of turbulence. The enormous expansionary maneuvers of the central banks made it very difficult to analyze the market as if it were in normal conditions.

Bitcoin and crypto are still risk assets

And for this reason, when the market is very afraid, like today, they are among the first assets to be sold. A fact that proved to be clear and evident even today, that with the market desperately trying to reduce its exposure to risk, it liquidated crypto when the stock markets were even still closed.

What to expect for the next few hours?

Bitcoin has proven to have strong support a $ 42,500, price level that held even during the maximum phase of sell off, in the early afternoon. We are not persuaded that the bears will not attempt the assault once again and that the situation may not have ended completely here.

The same goes for Ethereum, which today has once again come out with more broken bones, metaphorically speaking, than those of Bitcoin. A situation of volatility that could still see a tough battle, but with the medium-term trend which, at least in our opinion, will remain strongly positive. All this is noise, waiting for the markets to pass the moment of extreme fear, which is affecting not only BTC, but all financial assets in the world.