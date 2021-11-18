The ECB sees the risk of a bubble on the house

There is no trace of the word “bubble”, but in the latest Financial Stability Report the ECB does not miss a triad of caveats that should not be underestimated: the valuations touched in the real estate markets are too roaring, the risk-taking by non-banks, pay attention to corporate debt. All potential mines on the consolidation of the economic recovery now that the most acute phase of the Covid emergency seems to be behind us.

While the rise in sovereign debt remains under special surveillance as it is the most sensitive factor to a deterioration in the economy, the brick is the plastic representation of the side effects produced by the post-pandemic phase, with house prices soaring by more than 7% in the second. quarter, the fastest growth rate since 2005. The pressure exerted by a demand that grew thanks to smart-working and the savings accumulated during the lockdowns, has not found an outlet in a supply of properties still suffocated by the shortage of manpower, by bottlenecks in the global supply chain and by increases in the prices of inputs. Hence the rise in prices, with the central bank led by Christine Lagarde who sees the real risk of “a correction in both the residential and commercial segments”.

It is a threat that weighs on recovery as much as that linked to the slow progress of the vaccination campaign in some areas of the world and to the rise in energy prices, with the restriction in the supply of gas representing the most recent danger. In fact, the financial markets themselves show some vulnerability induced by the growing risk-taking on the part of investors, in search of returns; while “investment funds, insurers and pension funds – notes the report – have continued to increase their exposure to low-rated corporate debt”.

The ECB, however, does not see the danger of an “irrational exuberance” of Greenspanian memory. Not until there are very favorable financing conditions and zero interest rates. The question is what could happen if the flare-up of inflation, which rose to 3.4% in September in the eurozone, were not to prove temporary. Frankfurt is already in a less expansive mode, and in December it will clarify the path towards the end of the Pepp, the 1,850 billion anti-pandemic plan, by March 2022. Beyond that date, everything is possible: from the implementation of a new Qe in case of hitches in the recovery, up to a rate hike if consumer prices have not lowered their heads. The ECB is cheering for a complete recovery on which the (partial) correction of the high debt will also depend, given that in 2020 about 35% of the increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio was determined by the fall in national wealth. Otherwise, that is, if financing costs were to rise and economic growth were lower than expected, “this could put the dynamics of sovereign debt in an unfavorable trajectory, especially in countries with higher debt, and contribute to a certain revaluation of the sovereign risk on the part of the markets “. In short, higher spreads. Italy is warned.