The Ecobonus for electric motorcycles and scooters starts: up to 4,000

Starting today, 13 January, the Ecobonus will start again, but only for hybrid or electric mopeds and motorcycles. Overall, 150 million euros have been allocated divided into 20 million euros for each year from 2021 to 2023, which become 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026.

For the moment, therefore, the government platform for the management of incentives ecobonus.mise.gov.it shows the first 20 million euros available during 2022.

The categories of “two wheels” and quadricycles concerned

The inventives will cover the purchases of mopeds, motorcycles (including tricycles and sidecars) and quadricycles until 2026, therefore belonging to the vehicle categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, as long as they are hybrid or electric powered.

How the incentive is calculated and what can be scrapped

The discount on the vehicles indicated is equal to 30% of the purchase price if there is no scrapping (with a maximum ceiling of 3,000 euros), and 40% if the purchase is followed by scrapping (with a maximum ceiling of 4,000 euros).

Vehicles which, for the purpose of unlocking the equivalent incentive, can be scrapped they must have been registered for at least 12 months, belong to category L and be Euro 0, 1, 2 or 3 approved.

If it is a moped, it must be in compliance with the license plate, therefore mopeds without a license plate cannot be scrapped.

As for the previous Ecobonus activities, the amount of the incentive is recognized at the time of purchase in the form of a reservation. Once the contract has been signed, the concessionaire will be responsible for inserting the request for the amount on the government’s online platform which will help reduce the overall fund available at that time.