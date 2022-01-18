The Ecobonus is back to support the car in black crisis. The new incentives

The automotive sector is in the worst crisis ever and it’s back to the Ecobonus.

The motorist sector had never known a crisis of this kind. The chip crisis made it difficult to produce the cars. The surge in prices has forced companies into a dangerous crisis. Keeping production lines open is difficult and so registrations have plunged by 40%. The numbers are basically these all over the world. Today, however, another enemy also arrives for the auto sector. The new wave of fear caused by economic precariousness and inflation. More and more families find it difficult to shop and pay their bills and so the change of the car can wait. The Government then returns to the Ecobonus. Let’s see what’s going on. It is Quattroruote to report the state of things on this question.

What happens to the Ecobonus

Gilberto Pichetto, Deputy Minister for Economic Development, as reported by the automobile newspaper, said that steps are being taken to make all the necessary assessments in order to reintroduce the Ecobonus. It would be a shot in the arm for the sector, but caution is a must. Already at the end of last year there was talk of structural measures that could give breath to citizens and facilitate the transition to the electric car. There is no doubt that the world of politics and institutions wants to support a sector that is truly on the verge of collapse but a series of emergencies have always sucked budgets into other issues. The dramatic issue of credit moratoriums, emergency interventions against the sting on bills, in short, the emergencies of this troubled moment are too many. But perhaps now the time for government incentives on cars has come.

So surely the first would be a return of the Ecobonus and perhaps other measures could follow.

But the problem is, as always, the covers.