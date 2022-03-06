The economic study after the delay of the RD of Specialties

The General Director of Professional Planning, Vicenç Martínez.

The final approval of Royal Decree of Specialties, that the Ministry of Health had planned to undertake in the first months of 2022, is being delayed more than expected and suspicion is growing among the environment of the National Specialties Commission about the reason that justifies this delay. And it is that, as they have transferred to Medical Writing members of said Commission, the portfolio led by Carolina Darias would be working on the preparation of economic report that would accompany the RD.

As this newspaper already announced, the latest draft of the new regulations that regulate medical specialties did not have an economic report because Health understood that it had no impact on the General State Budget or on the accounts of the autonomous communities.

However, health professionals allude that the ministry has changed its mind, since, according to several sources from the different commissions of the specialties, they want prevent recurrence what happened with him failed royal decree of core content.

It should be remembered that this was annulled by the Supreme Court because its Regulatory Analysis Report in terms of the economic and budgetary impact was “glaringly insufficient”. A sentence that occurred despite the defense of Health that its application would not have any extraordinary cost for the autonomous communities. Something that the Supreme did not understand well.

A delay in the RD of specialties supported by scientific societies

Once the scientific societies have already provided their arguments and given their approval to the latest draft of the Specialties RD, they have understood and welcomed the delay in its final approval. Medical bodies consider it to be “better do things right and not be in such a hurryfor approving the new regulations.

In addition, they understand that the correct thing is that any modification to be done must go accompanied by a budget assessment and a decision on how it will be implemented. “It is part of the logic,” claim sources close to the Commission. Likewise, if it is not true that they are working on it, they warn that falling again on the same stone “would not be smart” and they encourage the “only way” to make reforms is to make them “workable”.

What changes does the RD of Specialties contemplate?

The long-awaited RD of Specialties represents a great step in health training. With the aim of promoting continuous training and meeting the demands of Europe, the bases for establishing a mandatory recertificationwhich will initially be every 10 years and as its development progresses, the term could be modified to 7 or 5 years.

Another key aspect is progress in superspecialization or subspecialization through Specific Training Area (ACE) diplomas and. A training modality where you can bring together professionals who come from different medical specialties and share a common theme. An example of this would be an ACE in palliative care that would accommodate internists and family doctors, among others.

Finally, it also renews some of the aspects of the MIR. So now there will be no 4 year sanction without being able to take the entrance exam to the National Health System (SNS) for those who give up their MIR position.