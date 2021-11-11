the ecstasy of driving from a different perspective

Come on, you can do it.

I’ve never been the type to play racing games, I don’t really like driving too much, to be honest. In real life you might meet me aboard a smurf-colored Fiat Idea. I drive like an elderly gentleman with a felt flat cap, after having destroyed my parents’ beloved Lancia Dedra in the impetus of the impudence of a novice driver. Yet, this morning I was up early, joypad in hand, to try the new chapter of Forza Horizon (to find out more, here is our review of Forza Horizon 5). My last pre-download was back in 2004, it was a week before Half-Life 2 was released.

Everyone here welcomes me like a superstar, like one of those who jump from the mountains in a wingsuit with the mark of some energy drink in plain sight, those who are still perfectly combed on the ground and grant a greeting, only one, to the whole crowd. Those capable of making more than ten standsticks blush with just one well-calibrated wink. I choose the nickname “Bro“, to get their hands on, because it’s something they can scream at you both if you beat the world record, and if you pulverize the ice cream stand after a badly taken corner. The first impact is dazzling: I’m on board an off-road vehicle, in hold of a cargo helicopter; below, under a thin blanket of clouds, an entire city is besieged by car fanaticism; people reach out and lean against the barriers, while a few centimeters from their snouts whizzing racing cars Shameful speeds. Houses seem empty, nobody cares about safety regulations. That’s all I’ve ever made fun of about Fast and Furious, I think.

A quarter of a mile at a time

Being the undisputed protagonist of a showbiz in which everything is inextricably super cool disorientates me a bit. Because usually, when it’s my turn to drive on a trip out of town, everyone’s reaction is roughly: “oh no”. Driving stresses me, cars bore me, but here I am, aboard the Toyota GR Supra whose name I have just memorized, leather seats, personalized license plate, alloy wheels.

If the nearby volcano were to erupt, I would be happy to be found in hundreds of years, crystallized in excavations, three-dimensionally immortalized in so much coolness. There is so much to explore but I decide to get away from the attention of those present, I slip through the alleys of Guanajuato and disappear beyond a wall of dust. I am delighted to find that to collect the bonuses scattered around the map, you have to crash.

I scroll through the radio stations looking for that Gorillaz song with Beck, but I find myself listening to the Struts screaming on Tom Morello’s guitar, that’s fine. Because, as good old Chuck Palahniuk teaches, “if your car swerves in the opposite lane and you die listening to the Archies singing Sugar Sugar it’s just your laziness”. Among the items for sale in the auction house I find a racing car and I win it for a handful of points. I paint it in the same color as my Fiat Idea, out of a matter of reverential respect, a strange form of consistency completely far-fetched.

I whiz between the hills around the volcano and admire the landscape without the hassle of shortness of breath and blisters on my feet. Here, I think, they finally succeeded. After thirty and more years of uninterrupted videogame activity, they managed to please me a racing game.

A game even for those who do not like engines

But what is it that still keeps me glued to the wheel? A driving model that takes me by the hand and allows me to rewind time when I pull too many handbrakes? The gravel splashing across the screen in a lavish 8 million pixel dance? The vintage cars that make so much ‘a frequent visitor to markets with a monocle always in his pocket’? It’s been hours and I’m still in pajamas in front of the screen, I’ve seen places and impressed people, I’ve gathered experience and don’t know how to use it yet.

Even if I feel the smug looks of experienced pilots electrocute me at one hundred and fifty miles per hour, as I try to free the bumper from a pile of rocks, everything is fine. I drove through hairpin bends without guard rails aboard a Corvette, during a sandstorm, I watched flamingos take flight from the mirror of a stream and reflect on the shiny livery of a freshly tested car. I also won a race. I, who in Superbike 2000 did nothing but ride the tracks in the wrong direction to see the riders splash in the air, was not even the person in charge of testing the ragdoll effect.

How do you grab the attention of a person allergic to four wheels? You overwhelm it with content, integrate the exquisite tamarraggine of track racing with the refined experience of off-road tourism. You show him something that comes very close to photorealism, you give him a camera that is just your finger on a key in your hand, and you kick him hard in landscapes more believable than his license B. You create an experience where, from the point of view of the layman, the races end up being a marginal aspect, to which he can approach with due caution and become passionate with the necessary timing. Finally, maybe, pack everything up and hide it from him among the early Christmas gifts, along with those for which he has already sent explicit signals during the year.

As a matter of fact: someone like me would never have bought Forza Horizon 5 at launch, probably not even taking it from the sad basket of offers at the mall, in a few years; and instead there it is, the small gesture to demonstrate how the victims of mass phenomena do not always end up turning out to be real victims, that a peremptory “not for me” can suddenly lose all its value.

It is still me, the terror of dry stone walls, one who would never take a place at the wheel of a Corvette without first having a release signed. But today I’m a famous racing car driver, a tourist in Mexico, a sponsored mannequin, a sports car collector, a very cool guy, at least in front of this screen.