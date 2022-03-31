The Ecuador player who exchanged the shirt Messi Byron Castillo

The presence of Lionel Messi in Ecuador vs. Argentina revolutionized Guayquil. The tickets for the match were sold out in a few hours after going on sale and the expectation that was generated by seeing one of the best players in history was very great, being an important hook for the Monumental Stadium to be filled.

When the Argentine star came out onto the pitch, he received a standing ovation, making it clear that he is a much-loved player. On social networks, several fans wondered about the member of ‘La Tri’ who was going to exchange shirts with Messi, and after the celebrations, a video was published of the tricolor who kept the PSG player’s jacket.

The Soccer Channel published a video where Byron Castillo was seen showing off to his teammates the shirt he changed with Lionel Messi. The right back of the Ecuadorian National Team was the lucky one who managed to keep Messi’s ‘Albiceleste’ in what could be his last game in Ecuador.

Jordy Caicedo and Joao Rojas asked Castillo to show the shirt he changed and when they saw that it was that of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, they couldn’t believe it. The BSC player ran out wearing his shirt and showed how happy he was to have a memory that he will carry with him for a lifetime.