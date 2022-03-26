The Ecuadorian National Team led by Gustavo Alfaro has the task of finding a center forward before playing in the World Cup | Soccer | sports

The shadow of defeat left a bittersweet taste in the Ecuadorian team, which simmered its qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and is waiting for the powerful Argentina to wash its image.

With the process completed but with a pale image before the Ecuadorian fans who arrived at the Antonio Aranda stadium (Ciudad del Este), the young Tricolor is getting ready to close the South American qualifier at home on Tuesday, March 29 against Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste.

“The image was not the best. It would have been better to win or draw (…) Soccer-wise, Ecuador was better but they couldn’t show it on the pitch and the people didn’t celebrate as they should,” Polo Carrera, former national team player and ex-Tricolor helmsman, told the AFP agency.

Carrera considered that “the global campaign has been good” although with some missteps that must be corrected in view of the duel with Argentina and the World Cup.

“Those points that he got outside gave him the mattress to be able to qualify earlier,” Carrera said.

Alfaro’s team, which except for Enner Valencia, Alexander Domínguez and Ángel Mena has young players whose average age is around 23 years old, has the task of urgently finding a center forward in the face of the worrying drought that Valencia, the historical top scorer, is going through de la Tri -34 goals in 69 games- but with little production in this tie (3 goals).

The other striker summoned by Alfaro, Jordy Caicedo, CSKA Sofía’s gunner, celebrated his first win with the yellow badge on Thursday by scoring the discount for Ecuador from a penalty. While the tricolor scorer in this World Cup qualifier Michael Estrada (8 goals), since February at DC United in the MLS, yesterday was a reserve player until the 56th minute.

Missing “a 9 of weight that plays with the head, the feet and the ID. That 9 is missing that destroys marks, that opens spaces and scores goals”, said Aurelio Dávila, statistician of the newspaper Trade.

Another pending duty is the work with the substitutes who did not measure up in the match against Paraguay, according to Carrera.

“I am concerned that the soccer level of the players who are in reserve when they enter the field is not the best,” estimated the former Peñarol and Liga de Quito soccer player.

Ecuador will have a new opportunity to shake off the bad taste of defeat when it faces Albiceleste in Guayaquil on Tuesday. (D)