The Ecuadorian Police confirm that the lawyer died of strangulation

The Ecuadorian Police confirmed this Thursday that the lawyer María Belén Bernal died of strangulation one day after finding the body of the woman, who has been unaccounted for eleven days.

In this way, the police authorities have detailed the cause of Bernal’s death, which until now was unknown, according to the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Telégrafo’.

“In the autopsy there is talk of strangulation and suffocation. We know that it happened in the bedroom and from there that led him (the murder suspect) to look for an alibi to get rid of guilt, which did not happen because the investigative work gave these results”, has detailed the general commander of the Ecuadorian Police, Fausto Lenin Salinas.

Ecuadorian authorities confirmed on Wednesday the discovery of the body of lawyer María Belén Bernal, who had disappeared for eleven days at a police academy in the country’s capital, Quito, where she had gone to visit her husband.

“With deep pain and indignation, I regret to report that María Belén was found,” said the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, in a message on his account on the social network Twitter. “Her femicide of hers will not go unpunished and all those responsible will be brought to justice. My solidarity with her mother Elizabeth and her little son,” he added.

The Ecuadorian Interior Minister, Patricio Carrillo, pointed out that “the Police did their job and found María Belén.” “I deeply regret his death, a femicide that will not go unpunished. We will find (Bernal’s husband, Germán) Cáceres wherever he is and we will hand him over to justice. I apologize and offer an apology to Elizabeth Otavalo and her grandson,” he stressed. .

“The Ecuadorian Police, from the ground up, will get up on their knees to make a profound transformation in education and professionalism. With the support of international organizations, we will work on the curriculum, with respect for Human Rights and a gender approach,” Carrillo promised. .

On September 17, Lasso ordered the dismissal of the director of the Higher Police School. Cáceres left the building aboard a vehicle and is the main suspect in the case. Investigators have located Bernal’s personal belongings in Cáceres’s room and are examining, among other hypotheses, whether he could have committed a crime with the participation of several people.